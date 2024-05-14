Cowboys rookie Caelen Carson hopes to re-earn college nickname in NFL
Caelen Carson saw his NFL dreams come true when he was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the fifth-round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Carson, who signed a four-year, $4.274 million contract, including a $254,276 signing bonus ahead of the rookie minicamp, knows that he will have to earn his stripes and prove himself to his veteran teammates.
While doing so, the former Wake Forest star hopes to re-earn his college nickname, "Seat Belt," which a teammate gave him as a freshman.
"It was my freshman year in college — I started as a true freshman — my teammate and roommate told me, 'Damn, you're always locking somebody up. You're like a seat belt,'" he said. "It stuck with me from there."
If Carson can prove himself in the pros, Cowboys fans can expect to see some "Seat Belt" merch coming their way.
"Coming soon, but I've gotta earn my way first — earn my stripes," Carson said.
It's a great situation for a rookie. Carson will enter the league without any expectation of immediately starting while learning behind All-Pro corners Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland.
Carson will also learn from former Pro Bowler and Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer Al Harris, who is the defensive backs coach and assistant head coach in Big D.
"I'm looking for those guys to take me under their wing," he said. "[Trevon and I] have those Maryland connections. There's something there. I'm just ready to learn from them and see the way they do things."
The rookies will be joined by veterans later this month for OTAs, so the mentorship is right around the corner.