Cowboys rookie sensation officially switches to iconic jersey number
Hidden in yesterday's news around the NFL was Dallas Cowboys rookie cornerback Caelen Carson teasing a switch to the illustrious No. 21.
Carson created plenty of buzz in Cowboys Nation with the tease, and now it is confirmed.
Cowboys reporter Patrik Walker shared the news on social media that the player known as "Seatbelt" will be rocking the number once worn by the legendary Deion Sanders for the 2024 NFL season.
MORE: Cowboys standout rookie teases change to Iconic jersey number
Carson's opportunity to wear this iconic jersey number marks a significant moment for both the team and its fans.
By adopting this new number, Carson aligns himself with a key part of Cowboys history, donning the same jersey that legends like Deion Sanders and Ezekiel Elliott once wore.
All eyes will be on Carson heading into the Cowboy's first regular season game. The pressure is on for Carson as he steps into the starting role, with DaRon Bland set to miss a significant portion of the NFL season.
