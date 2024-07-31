Cowboys Country

Caelen Carson involved in first scuffle of Cowboys training camp (VIDEO)

The first scuffle of Dallas Cowboys training camp went down on Wednesday, with rookie Caelen Carson and tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford mixing things up.

Feb 29, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Wake Forest defensive back Caelen Carson (DB04) talks to the media during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Feb 29, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Wake Forest defensive back Caelen Carson (DB04) talks to the media during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
We can now say that training camp has officially arrived.

With the Dallas Cowboys now in Day 2 of padded practice, the intensity is ramping up and we have our first scuffle in Oxnard. Training camp doesn't really start until there's a scuffle, so now we can say we are in the full swing of things.

During Wednesday's practice session, things got chippy when rookie Caelen Carson dragged tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford to the ground.

WATCH: Cowboys rookie CB Caelen Carson soars for impressive interception

A brief scuffle ensued before teammates pulled the two players apart.

Carson has had an impressive start to training camp and now he's proving that he won't be one to back down. As they say, he's got that dawg in him.

You love to see the level of fight and intensity that Carson is showing, and the fifth round pick is proving he's not someone who will back down.

