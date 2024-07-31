Caelen Carson involved in first scuffle of Cowboys training camp (VIDEO)
We can now say that training camp has officially arrived.
With the Dallas Cowboys now in Day 2 of padded practice, the intensity is ramping up and we have our first scuffle in Oxnard. Training camp doesn't really start until there's a scuffle, so now we can say we are in the full swing of things.
During Wednesday's practice session, things got chippy when rookie Caelen Carson dragged tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford to the ground.
WATCH: Cowboys rookie CB Caelen Carson soars for impressive interception
A brief scuffle ensued before teammates pulled the two players apart.
Carson has had an impressive start to training camp and now he's proving that he won't be one to back down. As they say, he's got that dawg in him.
You love to see the level of fight and intensity that Carson is showing, and the fifth round pick is proving he's not someone who will back down.
