Skip to main content

'Cook & Be Quiet': NFL QB Cam Newton Ripped for Views on Women

"But you can’t cook. You don’t know when to be quiet! You don’t know how to allow a man to lead.” - Cam Newton on womanhood.

Cam Newton, the former NFL MVP quarterback, is making headlines for his evaluation of "what a woman should be,'' suggesting that it is about "knowing how to cook,'' about "when to be quiet'' and about "knowing how to cater to a man's needs.''

During an appearance on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast, Newton, who last year played for the Carolina Panthers and who has been in the NFL since being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, shared his thoughts on how women should act.

cam kia
kia
cam girls

“There’s a lot of women who are bad bitches,'' said Newton, 32, the Atlanta native who starred at Auburn and inside of his two stints with the Panthers played for the New England Patriots. "And I say 'bitches' in a way, not to degrade a woman, but just to go off the aesthetic of what they deem is a 'boss chick',” Newton said, via Mediaite. “Now a woman for me is, handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs. Right? 

And I think a lot of times when you get that aesthetic of, ‘I’m a boss bitch, Imma this, Imma that.’ No baby! But you can’t cook. You don’t know when to be quiet! You don’t know how to allow a man to lead.”

The comments from Newton have been labeled “sexist” by many observers.

Newton has shared views along these lines before. During a press conference in 2017, Newton had a controversial response to a question about wide receivers running routes, responding to a female reporter by saying, “It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes.''

Scroll to Continue

No image description

Emmitt-Smith-Jerry-Jones-Gary-Brown-Cowboys
Play

Emmitt Smith, DeMarco Murray, Dalton Schultz Eulogize Cowboys Ex Coach Gary Brown

Said Emmitt Smith, “This has been a tough week losing Rayfield, Dwayne (Haskins, the Washington and Pittsburgh QB) and Gary B.''

By Mike Fisher42 minutes ago
42 minutes ago
malik turner
Play

Source: Cowboys WR Malik Turner Signing With 49ers in Free Agency

The Cowboys knew they were going to lose Turner as well ... while not sounding overly concerned about it.

By Mike Fisher20 hours ago
20 hours ago
tyler linderbaum iowa
Play

NFL Draft, ESPN 7-Round Mock - Would Cowboys Pick Tyler Linderbaum?

The Cowboys have many needs to fill in the upcoming draft and ESPN suggests they can find help on both sides of the ball

By Timm Hamm23 hours ago
23 hours ago
can hair
cam stidham
cam dak

Newton's ex-girlfriend is Kia Newton and is reportedly the proud father of seven, including daughters Sovereign and Shakira.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

Emmitt-Smith-Jerry-Jones-Gary-Brown-Cowboys
News

Emmitt Smith, DeMarco Murray, Dalton Schultz Eulogize Cowboys Ex Coach Gary Brown

By Mike Fisher42 minutes ago
malik turner
News

Source: Cowboys WR Malik Turner Signing With 49ers in Free Agency

By Mike Fisher20 hours ago
tyler linderbaum iowa
News

NFL Draft, ESPN 7-Round Mock - Would Cowboys Pick Tyler Linderbaum?

By Timm Hamm23 hours ago
micah ceedee pro bowl
News

Micah Parsons, CeeDee Lamb Key Cowboys Plan to Trade Up in NFL Draft, Predicts Analyst

By Mike FisherApr 11, 2022
Cowboys - Dez Jerry
News

24-Karat: Cowboys Strike Gold with Late First-Round Draft Picks

By Richie WhittApr 11, 2022
sean rhyan ucla
News

Guarded Optimism: Will Cowboys Find Offensive Line Help in NFL Draft?

By Timm HammApr 11, 2022
lve micah
News

Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch 'Signed with Wrong Team'? Inside Story

By Mike FisherApr 11, 2022
2E47B9FB-0957-4372-85DC-8B8FE566CEE7
News

'He Lit Up Every Room': Gary Brown, Cowboys Ex Coach, Dead at 52

By Mike FisherApr 10, 2022