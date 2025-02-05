Cowboy Country: Can Cowboys fix running game, Brandon Aubrey's future
Happy Wednesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. The week is moving along as we draw closer to Super Bowl LIX.
While the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are preparing for the Big Game, the Cowboys are still working to fill out their staff. The way that there are still some key openings available makes you wonder whether the team is waiting for next Monday to interview a few more key assistants.
Or may, just for once, they aren't flying by the seat of their pants and allowing everyone to think things through instead of Jerry Jones making a snap decision.
While we wait for more news, let's take a look at what's buzzing around the web.
Brandon Aubrey open to negotiations
The Cowboys found a gem in Brandon Aubrey, who has emerged as one of the best, most reliable legs in the game. He will be highly-sought after when his contract expires, but luckily Aubrey is open to negotiating a new contract this offseason.
Can Cowboys fix the running game?
By keeping Brian Schottenheimer and Lunda Wells while adding Klayton Adams, it appears the Cowboys will be dedicated to improving and focusing on the run game in 2025. But will they? Blogging the Boys takes a look at the apparent re-commitment to the run.
