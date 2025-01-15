Can the Dallas Cowboys make a playoff comeback in 2025?
Although the Dallas Cowboys are absent from this year's playoffs, it is never too early to look ahead to the 2025 season and evaluate their potential for a postseason return.
I know what your thinking reading this. "Playoffs? Don't talk about playoffs! Are you kidding me? Playoffs?!" - Jim Mora
Yes the playoffs, where The Athletic's Mike Jones recently ranked the 18 NFL teams that missed the playoffs, analyzing their potential for a strong rebound in the 2025 season.
The Cowboys landed at a promising second place on the list just behind the Cincinnati Bengals.
"We don’t yet know who will coach this team following Mike McCarthy’s departure this week," Jones said. "Improved health alone, however, should position the Cowboys’ return to the thick of things in the NFC East. The roster isn’t perfect, but Dallas certainly has enough horses to contend as long as Jerry Jones hires a strong head coach and finally addresses the run game after neglecting that area last year."
The most critical factor in the Cowboys' return to playoff contention next season will be the selection of their next head coach following McCarthy's departure. However, improved player health alone could significantly bolster their chances of success within the NFC East.
Although it has its flaws, the Cowboys' roster features considerable talent, including All-Pro's like wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and linebacker Micah Parsons, both of whom struggled with injuries during the 2024 season.
With the hiring of a strong head coach and a renewed focus on addressing the biggest roster holes, Dallas would posses the necessary tools to compete at the highest level once again.
Overall, the Cowboys' placement on this list highlights the potential for a swift turnaround. However, the success of their 2025 campaign will hinge on several crucial factors, including the quality of their coaching hire and the effectiveness of their offseason moves to bolster the team.
