Can Cowboys NFL Draft Tricks 'Screw' Eagles And Giants?

The Cowboys failing to understand that the best way to beat the NFC East isn't by "screwing'' them in the NFL Draft, but rather, by assembling a superior roster? Flawed, flawed, flawed thinking.

FRISCO - Sometimes, we overthink things.

The Dallas Cowboys are loaded with concerns as they head into the 2021 NFL Draft; they have been very open about their needs on defense, while at the same time having established as recently as last year (see "Lamb, CeeDee'') a commitment to the concept of "B.A.A.''

Is there also room for them to manipulate their way from the No. 10 overall lot in a manner that would "screw over'' a couple of NFC East rivals?

“The Cowboys are kind of like my wild card of this draft,” Bleacher Report's Connor Rogers said on The Lefkoe Show via Heavy.com. “Everyone is like, ‘Oh, just take a corner at 10 and everyone’s happy.’ It’s like, no, they could kind of screw over the Giants and Eagles and trade out of 10, let somebody come get the wide receiver that they want, and the Cowboys could move back to wherever and still get (Jaycee) Horn or (Patrick) Surtain.”

Rogers' point is in part about how the Giants (presently slotted to draft at No. 11) and the Eagles (presently slotted to draft at No. 12) are supposedly targeting wide receivers with their picks.

That's the first flaw in the argument here; not only does Bleacher Report not know that - the Cowboys do not even know that.

What if, just as the Cowboys love Surtain, the Giants and/or Eagles also have him rated highly on their boards, and, surprised at his availability, take him?

Who will Dallas have really "screwed over'' then?

The second flaw: While we have demonstrated how a Dallas trade-down makes sense as long as a few of the "Final 4'' (Penei Sewell, Surtain, Rashawn Slater and Horn) remain available in that slide-down spot ... it's too early to cement that in, too.

The third flaw: The Cowboys, as trade-crazy as owner Jerry Jones' club has often been over the last 30-plus years, are in no position to think they "run the draft'' or can "out-think the competition.'' While an awareness of what the other teams might be planning is valuable, Dallas taking its eye off the prize here would be a mistake.

The Cowboys, at No. 10, need to do what is best for the Dak Prescott-led Cowboys. Listen to calls (which is happening)? Fine. Begin to pinpoint the idea of defense (which is happening?) Fine. But fail to understand that the best way to beat the NFC East isn't by "screwing'' them in the NFL Draft, but rather, by assembling a superior roster?

Flawed, flawed, flawed thinking.

