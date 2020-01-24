CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Can Ezekiel Elliott Win Another Rushing Title With Cowboys Coach McCarthy?

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett always bristled when I used the word to describe his approach to offensive football.

"Conservatism,'' I would say ... and on more than one occasion, RedBall would pretend to have no idea what I was talking about.

In fairness to the previous Cowboys regime, Garrett's approach in the last few years was largely meant to protect a young QB in Dak Prescott, to take advantage of the highest-paid O-line in the NFL, and to ride the coattails of excellence of Ezekiel Elliott.

Dallas won a lot of games. Zeke won a pair of rushing titles.

Under new coach Mike McCarthy - accused of "conservatism'' in some ways during his time in Green Bay but certainly not regarding any lean toward a convention rushing attack - can Dallas again win a lot of games while Zeke wins another rushing title?

“I think you can’t just do one thing in this league,” McCarthy said. “I think that’s been proven over and over again.''

In Green Bay, the aerial attack was prominently featured not because McCarthy is anti-run, but because his QBs were Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers. What those Packers did do, more than most NFL teams and considerable more than Dallas, was throw on first down.

"Obviously,'' McCarthy said, "(the Cowboys) have an exceptional offensive line. But the run and the normal down-and-distance runs ... need to fit together. That will be a focus.''

I asked McCarthy whether Dallas, while instituting more of the "West Coast Scheme'' that he favors, will also stick with the zone-blocking scheme in the O-line, which has been a foundation in Dallas and was in Green Bay, too.

"The starting point will be the zone run,'' he said. "Everybody runs it, and we’ll run it as well as anybody. ... Pattern schemes, gap schemes, how it’s been communicated here in the past, that will definitely be part of what we do.”

Does that mean Ezekiel Elliott gets 300 carries in 2020? In 2018, Green Bay rushed 333 times. In 2017 it was 386 times. In 2016, 374 times. In 2015, 436 times. In 2014, 435 times.

See a pattern here? It's not that McCarthy's teams didn't run; it's more significant to note when they didn't run (as in, "not always off-tackle runs on first down).

McCarthy believes a QB's best friend is a good running back. Dallas has that. ... and Dallas also has a coach who seems to understand that a pinch of unpredictability is the best antidote to the dreaded 'conservatism.''

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys NFL Draft Needs by Position: Does Dallas Already Employ a Sleeper QB Behind Dak?

Dallas Cowboys 2020 NFL Draft Needs by Position: Does Dallas Already Employ a Sleeper QB Behind Dak Prescott?

Matthew Postins

by

Keetonpenthouse

Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott Meets Coach McCarthy: What 'Didn't Need To Be Said'

Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott Had A Brief Meeting With Coach Mike McCarthy: Here's What 'Didn't Need To Be Said'

Mike Fisher

by

DatmanKJ

Chicago Tribune Plan: Bears Should Sign Cowboys QB Dak Prescott As Trubisky Backup

The Chicago Tribune Has A Masterful Plan: The Bears Should Sign Cowboys QB Dak As Trubisky's Backup

Mike Fisher

'The Unifier': Cowboys Boss Will McClay Explains, 'Our Scouting Process Is Inclusive'

'The Unifier': Dallas Cowboys Boss Will McClay Explains, 'Our Scouting Process Is Inclusive' ... And We Explain What McClay Means to The Cowboys

Mike Fisher

Super Bowl Boat: Jerry Jones’ $250M Cowboys Yacht Docked in Miami and Down To Party

Super Bowl Boat: Jerry Jones’ $250M Cowboys Yacht Reportedly Docked in Miami and Down To Party

Mike Fisher

by

Dillon88

Cowboys '60th Birthday' To Be Celebrated by Fans Event With New Partner Main Event

It's The Dallas Cowboys '60th Birthday' And To Celebrate, There Is a Jan. 28 Fans Event With New Partner Main Event

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Must Be Careful to Not Make Marinelli 'The Fall Guy' For Defense and Draft Failures

Are the Cowboys Making Rod Marinelli ‘The Fall Guy’ For Their Defense and Draft Failures? Beware. It's A Trap

Mike Fisher

Amari Cooper Seeks Info On New Cowboys Coach - from Odell Beckham Jr.

While Pro Bowler Amari Cooper Waits on New Contract, He Seeks Advice On New Cowboys Coach Adam Henry - Advice from Odell Beckham Jr.

Mike Fisher

From Aikman To Dak, 'QBs Are Expensive,' Says Cowboys Jerry; Is He Ready To Pay?

The Joneses Are Calling Their Desire to Re-Sign Dak Prescott 'Urgent.' From Troy To Dak, 'QBs Are Expensive,' Says Cowboys Boss Jerry, And It Seems He's Willing To Pay

Mike Fisher

by

DumbDavid

Cowboys Contracts: Does Dak's Future Start With Franchise Tag and End at $40 Million APY?

Cowboys Contracts: Does Dak Prescott's Future Start With Franchise Tag and End at $40 Million APY?

Mike Fisher