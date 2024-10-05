Can the Cowboys' offensive line survive T.J. Watt's wrath?
The Dallas Cowboys' offensive line will have their hands full as they attempt to contain T.J. Watt, arguably the best defensive player—and possibly the best player—in the league.
While the team managed to slow down Myles Garrett in Week 1, they certainly didn’t shut him down.
The Steelers, however, have a more well-rounded defense, making it tougher to gameplan solely against Watt, especially with other pass-rushers like Cameron Heyward in the mix.
Watt is coming off one of his best seasons, racking up 19 sacks and practically willing the Pittsburgh Steelers into the playoffs. This year, he's already tallied three sacks in four games. With 99.5 career sacks, Watt has even more motivation as he chases the milestone of reaching 100.
Dallas will need to set the tone early on both defense and offense to play a more controlled, safer brand of football. This approach will help avoid exposing offensive tackle Terrence Steele, who has been struggling, to one of the best defensive players of all time.
It's slightly encouraging that Steele faced T.J. Watt during his rookie season, holding him to just a half sack as his only tackle of the game. However, with Steele regressing recently, a game from nearly four years ago offers little indication of how this matchup will play out now.
