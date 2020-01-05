CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Can You Picture Cowboys Icon Troy Aikman as a Charger? A Dolphin? An Eagle?

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - As Tom Brady ponders his future in New England - the Patriots' first-round playoff loss to the Titans is fueling gossip of change for the once-dynastic Pats - we're reminded that even Troy Aikman could've landed in a uniform beyond the Dallas Cowboys'.

Aikman won three Super Bowls for the Cowboys in the 1990s before calling it quits due to injury. The FOX Sports analyst reminds us, though, via a visit with the Los Angeles Times, that there were three instances in which he nearly returned to the NFL to work for teams not named "Dallas.''

The San Diego Chargers were in play because the offensive coordinator was Norv Turner, an Aikman mentor and one of his dearest friends. But then the Chargers instead signed Doug Flutie.

A year later, Aikman was doing TV when he took a phone call from Philadelphia Eagles coach Andy Reid offering him the starting QB job - and Aikman would be starting the following week despite almost two years out of football. Aikman declined the offer, saying to himself, “I can wake up tomorrow and spend a nice couple of days (at his California home), or, I can be in frigid Philadelphia getting my brains kicked in.”

Finally, Aikman had another shot with Turner, this time with the Miami Dolphins. But the Miami front office got cold feet.

So Troy Aikman remains a Cowboy forever. ... and watches to see if Tom Brady will end up being a Patriot forever.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What New Head Coach Will Mean to Cowboys Commitment To 2020 Signings of Dak and Amari

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Is Committed To the 2020 Signings of Free-Agent Stars Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper - But The New Had Coach Should Have A Say

As Garrett 'Packs Up His Office,' Cowboys Interview McCarthy

Mike Fisher

The Cowboys will interview Jason Garrett's potential replacement Mike McCarthy on Saturday.

Cowboys Sources: The 4 Reasons for the Coach Marvin Lewis Interview

Mike Fisher

As The Head Coach Jason Garrett Era Ends in Dallas, Cowboys Sources Walk Us Through The Four Reasons for the Coach Marvin Lewis Interview

'Pawns in The Process': Cowboys Assistants Express Frustration During Garrett Delay

Mike Fisher

Exclusive: Dallas Cowboys Assistants Express Frustration During the Jason Garrett Delayed Departure; They're 'Pawns in The Process'

Seven Coaches the Cowboys Shouldn't Hire, Including McCarthy and Urban Meyer

Matthew Postins

OPINION: The head-coaching search is on in Dallas. Here are seven names that I do not want leading the Cowboys into 2020, a List Led by Urban Meyer

The Top 7 Coaches the Cowboys Should Pursue

Matthew Postins

From Sean Payton to Lincoln Riley, here are seven candidates the Cowboys should try to hire to replace Jason Garrett.

Darren Woodson Fails To Make List of Hall of Fame Cowboys Finalists

Mike Fisher

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has announced the 15 Modern-Era finalists for the 2020 Centennial Class. Darren Woodson of the Cowboys remains a notable omission

Cowboys Ties That Bind: Guess What Coaches Garrett, Urban, Riley, Rhule & McDaniels Have In Common?

Mike Fisher

The Cowboys Coaching Carousel Keeps Spinning, But With it Come Knots. Guess What Coaches Garrett, Urban, Riley, Rhule & McDaniels Have In Common?

Did ESPN Just Fire Jason Garrett Before The Cowboys Did?

Mike Fisher

Jason Garrett Is Almost Surely On His Way Out Of Power With The Dallas Cowboys, But It Seems ESPN Has Decided To Be The One To Fire Him

Cowboys Coaching Carousel: Does The Silence On OU's Lincoln Riley Speak Loudly?

Mike Fisher

This Isn't a Prediction, But Rather A Cowboys Coaching Carousel Observation in Light of a Sooners 'De-commitment': Does The Silence On The Future of OU Coach Lincoln Riley Speak Loudly?