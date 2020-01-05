Can You Picture Cowboys Icon Troy Aikman as a Charger? A Dolphin? An Eagle?

FRISCO - As Tom Brady ponders his future in New England - the Patriots' first-round playoff loss to the Titans is fueling gossip of change for the once-dynastic Pats - we're reminded that even Troy Aikman could've landed in a uniform beyond the Dallas Cowboys'.

Aikman won three Super Bowls for the Cowboys in the 1990s before calling it quits due to injury. The FOX Sports analyst reminds us, though, via a visit with the Los Angeles Times, that there were three instances in which he nearly returned to the NFL to work for teams not named "Dallas.''

The San Diego Chargers were in play because the offensive coordinator was Norv Turner, an Aikman mentor and one of his dearest friends. But then the Chargers instead signed Doug Flutie.

A year later, Aikman was doing TV when he took a phone call from Philadelphia Eagles coach Andy Reid offering him the starting QB job - and Aikman would be starting the following week despite almost two years out of football. Aikman declined the offer, saying to himself, “I can wake up tomorrow and spend a nice couple of days (at his California home), or, I can be in frigid Philadelphia getting my brains kicked in.”

Finally, Aikman had another shot with Turner, this time with the Miami Dolphins. But the Miami front office got cold feet.

So Troy Aikman remains a Cowboy forever. ... and watches to see if Tom Brady will end up being a Patriot forever.