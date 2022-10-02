Pro Football Hall of Famer and FOX Sports analyst Terry Bradshaw, citing recent questions about his work on the studio show, revealed on Sunday that he has spent much of the last year battling cancer - but that today he is cancer-free.

“Last week on the show, I ran out of breath and (co-host) Howie (Long) helped me up, Bradshaw said, speaking on Fox NFL Sunday. "A lot of people have been asking what’s wrong with me, you know what’s happened to me, physically. …

"In November, I was diagnosed with bladder cancer. I went to the Yale University Medical Center and [underwent] surgery, treatment. As of today, I am bladder cancer free.”

Bradshaw, 74, said he has been dealing with two different forms of cancer, dating back to last November. He explained that he chose to make the announcement due to questions about his on-air appearance.

“Folks, I may not look like my old self, but I feel like my old self,” Bradshaw said. “I’m cancer-free. I’m feeling great. And over time, I’m going to be back to where I normally am. So I appreciate your prayers and concern.”

Bradshaw, a Pittsburgh Steelers legend and a four-time Super Bowl champion who has also been a long-time resident in the DFW/Oklahoma area, also shared that doctors found a tumor in the left side of his neck in March. Bradshaw detailed that it was revealed to be a Merkel cell tumor, a rare form of skin cancer, and that he had that cancer surgically removed.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!