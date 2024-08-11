Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown set for limited action in return
Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown is poised to make his long-awaited return to the field today in the preseason opener against the Los Angeles Ra, marking his first official in-game appearance since suffering a torn ACL during the preseason last year.
After a grueling rehabilitation process, Overshown has been cleared to play. However, the Cowboys are expected to exercise caution, implementing a "pitch count" to carefully manage Overshown's workload and minimize the risk of re-injury.
The pitch count strategy entails limiting Overshown's number of snaps, allowing him to gradually ramp up his activity and regain full confidence in his surgically repaired knee.
WATCH: DeMarvion Overshown shares outrageous pregame meal
The young linebacker sustained the ACL injury during the team's second preseason game in August 2023 against the Seattle Seahawks, sidelining him for the entire season.
Overshown's return is a welcome boost for the Cowboys' defense. The former Texas Longhorn is a versatile athlete with the potential to make an impact as both a run-stopper and a pass-rusher.
While his playing time may be restricted initially, his presence on the field is a positive sign for the team's future.
