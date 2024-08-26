Cowboys Country

CeeDee Lamb's agent celebrates historic contract extension

The Dallas Cowboys and CeeDee Lamb have finally reached a deal, read on to find out what Lamb’s agent had to say about the historic deal.

Koby Skillern

Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has secured a historic contract extension, marking a major milestone in his NFL career.

Lamb's agent Tory Dandy took to instagram to express his excitement and pride over the contract which made his client the second-highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

Dandy shared a photo of Lamb and wrote, “@cee2x___, huge congratulations on your HISTORIC contract extension today. I am excited for you and your family. I really appreciate you for entrusting me to help get this done.

LOOK: CeeDee Lamb reacts to blockbuster contract extension

"I know how dedicated you are to the game, and your drive for historical greatness. Keep being you on and off the field. The BEST is still yet ahead!!!!”

Cowboys fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief—All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is officially back with the team on a long-term deal.

After a grueling offseason, Lamb is expected to return to practice tomorrow, bringing a much-needed weapon back to the Cowboys' arsenal.

