CeeDee Lamb's mind-boggling salary per minute will leave fans stunned
CeeDee Lamb has officially signed a four-year, $136 million contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys, making him the second-highest-paid non-quarterback in the league.
When you hear about jaw-dropping NFL contracts, it’s easy to get lost in the millions and millions of dollars.
But CeeDee Lamb's new salary puts things into an entirely new perspective.
LOOK: CeeDee Lamb reacts to blockbuster contract extension
According to ML Football, CeeDee Lamb will make:
$64.69 dollars per minute
$3,881.28 per hour
$93,150.68 a day
$653,846.15 a week
$2,833,333.33 per month
Of course, this breakdown doesn’t account for the taxes he’ll pay, but it’s still astonishing to see how much top wide receivers are earning.
Just a few years ago, the Cowboys were too stingy to commit to Amari Cooper’s $20 million per year average, highlighting how dramatically the wide receiver market has changed.
MORE: CeeDee Lamb's agent celebrates historic contract extension
CeeDee Lamb has finally secured the financial recognition he deserves, rejoining the Dallas Cowboys for another season brimming with high hopes and potential.
This lucrative contract underscores Lamb’s potential to become one of football’s greats and highlights his exceptional impact that he has made on the game this far/.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Keeping Up w/ the Jones’: Cowboys roster cuts tracker: List of players released
Fans Rejoice: Best fan reaction to CeeDee Lamb's historic deal
Decisions, Decisions: When is the 2024 NFL 53-man roster cut deadline?
Who Will It Be? Cowboys 53-man roster projection following 2024 preseason finale