CeeDee Lamb's mind-boggling salary per minute will leave fans stunned

WOW: CeeDee Lamb will make…



$64.69 dollars per minute

$3,881.28 per hour

$93,150.68 a day

$653,846.15 a week

$2,833,333.33 per month



from Jerry Jones & the #Cowboys.



CEEDEE GOT PAID💰💰💰

pic.twitter.com/PCdzON8am9