Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb Still Waiting for Contract Extension; Stephen Jones Gives Update
As the Dallas Cowboys prepare for OTAs later this month and training camp in late July, there is one question lingering around the franchise. The future of star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.
Lamb skipped voluntary workouts earlier this offseason, and many are wondering whether he will be a training camp holdout if a new deal is not reached.
Throughout discussions between Lamb's camp and the Cowboys, there have been very few updates, and that remains the case. Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones addressed the media following the team's rookie minicamp and was unable to provide an update.
"Those things, there’s no way to put a timeline on them," Jones said via ESPN's Todd Archer. "As I told y’all, they got their eyes on other players around the league too. I think these are big contracts and they usually don’t get done in a hurry but when they get moving, they move rapidly."
It is not unusual for the Cowboys to wait until training camp to engage in serious contract discussions with star players, but they may want to act fast.
With players like Cincinnati Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase and Minnesota Vikings All-Pro Justin Jefferson in line for blockbuster extensions, securing a deal with Lamb before the market is reset would be beneficial for the Dallas brass.
Lamb is currently set to make $17.991 million on his fifth-year option in 2024, and will become an unrestricted free agent after the season.