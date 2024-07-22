CeeDee Lamb contract update entering training camp
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing to start training camp in Oxnard, California this week, but questions about CeeDee Lamb's contract remain.
As the Cowboys prepare to jet off the west coast on Wednesday, July 24.
But will the star wide receiver be there?
With training camp just days away, the Dallas Morning News reports, "according to a person with knowledge of the front office’s thinking, the Cowboys are putting Lamb’s contract extension talks ahead of quarterback Dak Prescott’s."
The Cowboys are hoping to have Lamb in camp where contract talks could begin to progress.
Last season, Lamb had the best year of his professional career. He led the NFL in receptions with 135 while racking up 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. Lamb, who added two rushing touchdowns, earned first-team All-Pro honors and was named to the third Pro Bowl of his career.
The Dallas Cowboys will jet off to the West Coast on Tuesday, July 23, before the opening press conference the following day. The team's first training camp practice is Thursday, July 25.
