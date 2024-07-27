Cowboys Country

CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott reportedly receive offers from Cowboys

Stephen Jones says the Dallas Cowboys have made offers to CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott in the past few days.

Jul 26, 2024; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) drops to throw during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, Californian. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports / Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports
The Dallas Cowboys have intensified their efforts to secure the futures of star players CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott.

According to ESPN's Todd Archer, Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones mentioned that the team made a contract offer to Lamb on Friday and another to Prescott within the past week.

The move comes as both players are entering critical junctures in their careers.

Lamb, fresh off a breakout season in which he led the league in receptions while setting team records in receiving yards and receptions, is seeking a lucrative long-term extension to solidify his status as one of the NFL's highest-paid wide receivers.

Prescott aims to secure a deal reflecting his value as a franchise quarterback, especially after seeing Jordan Love and Tua Tagovailoa secure long-term deals in the last 24 hours.

