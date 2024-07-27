CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott reportedly receive offers from Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys have intensified their efforts to secure the futures of star players CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott.
According to ESPN's Todd Archer, Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones mentioned that the team made a contract offer to Lamb on Friday and another to Prescott within the past week.
The move comes as both players are entering critical junctures in their careers.
Lamb, fresh off a breakout season in which he led the league in receptions while setting team records in receiving yards and receptions, is seeking a lucrative long-term extension to solidify his status as one of the NFL's highest-paid wide receivers.
Prescott aims to secure a deal reflecting his value as a franchise quarterback, especially after seeing Jordan Love and Tua Tagovailoa secure long-term deals in the last 24 hours.
