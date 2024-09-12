CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott ready to recapture magic at home
Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has confidently stated that he has regained his full form. “I’m back,” he declared, signaling a return to peak performance after a slight dip in rhythm with quarterback Dak Prescott.
While Lamb downplayed the extent of the drop-off, he acknowledged there's always room to grow.
"It wasn't much of a drop-off, but obviously there's room for improvement," he said.
The focus this week has been on honing the connection with Prescott, and Lamb believes their progress will be evident this Sunday.
“We got better this week and should be on display this Sunday," he said, setting the stage for a dynamic performance against the New Orleans Saints who are coming off a 47-10 win over the Carolina Panthers.
The confidence expressed by Lamb is sure to excite Cowboys fans who are eagerly anticipating the return of his explosive playmaking ability and what better time to do it at home?
Last season, Lamb caught 14 touchdowns, 8 of them at Jerry's World. In total, the All-Pro has scored 23 of his 32 career touchdowns at home.
With Lamb and Prescott in sync, the Cowboys' offense could be ready for a breakout game, building high anticipation for the upcoming matchup.
