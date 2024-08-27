Inside the Numbers: Full details of CeeDee Lamb's record-setting deal
The Dallas Cowboys have solidified their commitment to star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb with a monumental four-year contract extension worth a total of $136 million.
This deal not only secures Lamb's future in Dallas but also establishes him as one of the highest-paid non-quarterbacks in the NFL.
Here is a breakdown of the All-Pro's newest deal.
MORE: Cowboys roster cuts tracker: List of players released on way to 53-men
Key Contract Highlights
* Total Value: $136 million over four years
* Average Annual Salary: $34 million, second only to Justin Jefferson among WRs
* Signing Bonus: A record-breaking $38 million for a wide receiver
* Guaranteed at Signing: $67 million, providing immediate financial security
* Total Guaranteed: $100 million, ensuring Lamb's long-term presence
Year-by-Year Breakdown
* 2024: $1.15 million base salary + $38 million signing bonus, $67 million dead cap
* 2025: $26.85 million base salary + $1 million roster bonus, $58.25 million dead cap
* 2026: $25 million base salary + $1 million roster bonus million, $22.8 million dead cap
* 2027: $28 million base salary + $1 million roster bonus million, $15.2 million dead cap
* 2028: $30.991 million base salary + $1 million roster bonus million, $7.6 million dead cap
Initial Compensation
- A total of $67 million is locked in at the time of signing, which includes the signing bonus, the full 2024 salary, and the full 2025 salary.
- In 2026, Lamb will earn $26 million, and this amount is fully guaranteed as of March 2025, even if he suffers an injury before that date.
- $7 million of the 2027 salary is also fully guaranteed as of March 2026, providing injury protection from the moment of signing.
Performance Incentives
- From 2025 through 2028, Lamb will receive a bonus of $58,823 for each game active, potentially adding up to $1 million per season.
Impact on the Cowboys
This extension clearly demonstrates the Cowboys' faith in CeeDee Lamb's abilities and his integral role in their future success. Despite the substantial financial investment, it ensures that Lamb remains a cornerstone of their offense for years to come.
Conclusion
Lamb's contract is a testament to his exceptional performance and potential. It's a win-win situation, providing him with financial stability and recognition while the Cowboys secure a dynamic playmaker who can lead them to championship contention. With Lamb now locked in, the Cowboys can focus on building a championship-caliber team around their young star.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Keeping Up w/ the Jones’: Cowboys roster cuts tracker: List of players released
Fans Rejoice: Best fan reaction to CeeDee Lamb's historic deal
Decisions, Decisions: When is the 2024 NFL 53-man roster cut deadline?
Who Will It Be? Cowboys 53-man roster projection following 2024 preseason finale