CeeDee Lamb- Dallas Cowboys deal expected, NFL analyst says
ESPN's Adam Schefter expressed strong optimism on Monday's episode of NFL Live that CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys will reach a new contract agreement before the start of the regular season.
"These two sides, when you talk to enough people around the league, fully expect that this deal will get done," Schefter said on NFL Live.
While acknowledging that there are still differences to bridge, Schefter emphasized that the expectation across the league is for a deal to be finalized. He went so far as to say it would be a "huge upset" if Lamb wasn't on the field for the Cowboys' season opener.
"It would be a huge upset if CeeDee Lamb is not there for the start of the regular season," Schefter said. "I don't know whether they can bridge the differences, which aren't that much, this week or next week or the week after, but this deal is going to get done. It would be shocking and utterly stupid if it did not get done in time for the start of the regular season. So they're going to figure out a way."
Lamb is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is seeking a lucrative extension that would place him among the highest-paid receivers in the NFL. While negotiations have been ongoing for some time, Schefter's comments suggest a growing confidence that an agreement is imminent.
