Will CeeDee Lamb be in attendance for Dallas Cowboys minicamp?
All eyes are on CeeDee Lamb.
With Dallas Cowboys minicamp kicking off this week, fans and media alike will be waiting to see whether the team's star wide receiver shows up as he waits for a lucrative deal.
The Cowboys minicamp, which starts on Tuesday, is mandatory.
So, if Lamb opts to hold out and wait for a huge contract extension, he faces a fine of $100,000 per day. The good news is there is now a framework for Lamb's new deal.
Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings agreed to a deal on Monday, giving the former LSU product a$140 million deal over four seasons. That has led to a jump in Lamb's market value estimation, which will make him among the league's highest-paid players at his position.
Last season, Lamb had the best year of his professional career. He led the NFL in receptions with 135 while racking up 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. Lamb, who added two rushing touchdowns, earned first-team All-Pro honors and was named to the third Pro Bowl of his career.
There is no doubt he is desering of an extension. The question is: when will it get done?
The Cowboys have said they are not worried about how the ongoing situation will impact Lamb's ability to produce this season or his preparation.
Lamb has been working out on his own while the saga plays out, and even got in some throwing sessions with Dak Prescott. So, whenever the contract drama is over, Lamb will be ready to go.