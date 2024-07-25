CeeDee Lamb negotiations ongoing; Cowboys star training in Houston
CeeDee Lamb is officially a training camp holdout, but the Dallas Cowboys continue to work with the star wide receiver's team on a new deal.
Lamb is poised to be one of the highest-paid non-quarterbacks in football after an incredible 2023 campaign.
As Lamb waits for a new deal, he is getting ready for the season in Houston.
Last season, Lamb had the best year of his professional career. He led the NFL in receptions with 135 while racking up 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. Lamb, who added two rushing touchdowns, earned first-team All-Pro honors and was named to the third Pro Bowl of his career.
The Cowboys are currently in Oxnard for the start of training camp.
On Thursday, July 25, owner Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy fielded questions from the media ahead of the first open practice.
The Cowboys hope Lamb will join the team in Oxnard sooner rather than later, so it's time to amp up the level of urgency when it comes to getting a contract done.
