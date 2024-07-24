CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys 'have worked' on new deal amid holdout
Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is officially a camp holdout.
For the past month, it has been expected that Lamb would not report to camp without a new contract and reports on Tuesday morning indicated he was planning to be a holdout as the team charter was being loaded up for Oxnard, and now it is confirmed.
Despite the unfortunate developement, there is still a glimmer of good news for the Cowboys faithful.
MORE: Ranking Dallas' weapons without CeeDee Lamb entering camp
Lamb and the team "have worked" on a deal, and there is hope that an agreement can be reached.
Lamb's holdout could be very costly, with every mixed practice resulting in a fine up to $40,000.
MORE: How much could CeeDee Lamb's holdout cost Dallas Cowboys star?
Last season, Lamb had the best year of his professional career. He led the NFL in receptions with 135 while racking up 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. Lamb, who added two rushing touchdowns, earned first-team All-Pro honors and was named to the third Pro Bowl of his career.
The team's first training camp practice is Thursday, July 25.
Let's hope a deal can be struck by then to get Lamb back onto the field as soon as possible.
