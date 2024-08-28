CeeDee Lamb explains Spider-Man meme that set social media on fire
CeeDee Lamb is back with the Dallas Cowboys after signing a historic four-year, $136 million contract extension this week.
The new deal ended a lengthy holdout that kept the All-Pro wide receiver away from the team's offseason workouts and training camp, but now he's back at The Star with his teammates and on the field for practice.
Following his first practice session, Lamb spoke to the media to discuss a wide range of topics, but there was one pressing question everyone wanted the answer to.
MORE: CeeDee Lamb talks Cowboys training camp holdout, historic new deal
What was up with that Spider-Man meme?
Lamb posted a photo of Spider-Man in a black suit on his Instagram story that had everyone in a frenzy. People were searching for the hidden meaning in his message and went down some wild rabbit holes, but now we have an answer.
According to Lamb, the image was posted because of his mindset entering 2024.
"That’s my favorite superhero," Lamb told reporters. "He’s entering his villain arc and I’m coming back for vengeance, so that’s what that is."
Case closed.
We can now put that behind us and look forward to Week 1 of the regular season. It's going to be exciting to see Lamb back on the field.
Dallas will kick off its 2024 campaign on Sunday, September 8, on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Tom Brady will be making his broadcasting debut for the game on FOX.
