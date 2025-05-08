CeeDee Lamb to give behind-the-scenes look at 2024 Cowboys in YouTube series
The Dallas Cowboys' offense got a major boost this week after finalizing a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers to land George Pickens. Now, the Cowboys go from lacking an established WR2 to having one of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL.
Pickens will serve as a perfect complement to CeeDee Lamb, who has his own big news on the horizon.
This weekend, Lamb is set to release a new v-log series that will give a behind-the-scenes look at the Cowboys' 2024 season and some of Lamb's best moments, including signing his blockbuster contract extension before the start of the season.
Lamb dropped a preview for the video series, which will be releasing on YouTube, ahead of the premiere on Saturday, May 10.
Last season, Lamb hauled in 101 catches for 1,194 yards and six touchdowns despite playing in only 15 games. It was Lamb's third straight season with more than 100 receptions and his fourth straight year with more than 1,000 receiving yards.
Now that he will be paired with George Pickens in 2025, it's going to be exciting to see what the Cowboys' passing game can accomplish.
