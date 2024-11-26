CeeDee Lamb hits historic NFL mark after first five seasons
There have been few positive marks for the Dallas Cowboys through the first few months of the NFL season, but one bright spot has been CeeDee Lamb.
The star wide receiver has consistently putting up numbers and hit a rare mark in league history after the win over the Washington Commanders.
Lamb currently leads the league in receptions at 77.
MORE: 4 takeaways from Cowboys' heart-stopping win vs. Commanders
His 10 catch game against Washington made him only the second receiver in NFL history to eclipse at least 70 receptions in each of their first five seasons.
Lamb has 841 yards and four touchdowns on the 77 catches.
We will see how much Lamb can add to his season total on Thanksgiving when the team hosts the New York Giants.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
5 winners & 2 losers in Cowboys' Week 12 shocker against Commanders
4 takeaways from Cowboys' heart-stopping win vs. Commanders
Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Commanders Week 12
CBS Sports pitches one hilarious idea involving Cowboys and Daniel Jones