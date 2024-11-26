Cowboys Country

CeeDee Lamb hits historic NFL mark after first five seasons

Dallas Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb has eclipsed a rare NFL mark after the win over the Washington Commanders.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb records a phone video while leaving the field after the Cowboys' game against the Washington Commanders.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb records a phone video while leaving the field after the Cowboys' game against the Washington Commanders. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
There have been few positive marks for the Dallas Cowboys through the first few months of the NFL season, but one bright spot has been CeeDee Lamb.

The star wide receiver has consistently putting up numbers and hit a rare mark in league history after the win over the Washington Commanders.

Lamb currently leads the league in receptions at 77.

His 10 catch game against Washington made him only the second receiver in NFL history to eclipse at least 70 receptions in each of their first five seasons.

Lamb has 841 yards and four touchdowns on the 77 catches.

We will see how much Lamb can add to his season total on Thanksgiving when the team hosts the New York Giants.

Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

