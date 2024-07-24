CeeDee Lamb holdout heightens pressure for Cowboys to find success
Training camp is here, and the message is still clear for the Dallas Cowboys. The 2024 season must be successful. A 12-5 record with no playoff victories will not cut it.
The Cowboys are in must-win mode, and with the contract discussions that must be had, the franchise worries that paying big contracts will leave the team vulnerable in other areas.
One of those contracts that the front office has to worry about is that of star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Because without a new one, the Cowboys won't be seeing Lamb on the field any time soon.
Lamb is not to be expected when training camp opens up today. The Cowboys receiver is ready to land his mega deal. Certainly, Lamb will be at or even higher than the 140 million dollar contract that the Minnesota Vikings inked Justin Jefferson for.
Lamb finished last season second in the league in receiving yards with 1,749 and third in touchdowns with 12. The proof is in the pudding when it comes to the stats that show just how impressive Lamb has been for the team.
However, his absence will only bore more frustration for a franchise in win-now mode.
Since I have been alive, it feels as if the Cowboys are in win-now mode every year. Jerry Jones settling for a losing season is something that is not in his DNA.
However, his beloved Cowboys have many decisions to make, starting with Lamb's new contract.
The franchise has a chance to get off on the right foot with Lamb's contract discussions. Or, this can drag on, and fans will feel less and less enthused with how the team's biggest stars are being treated. Something tells me that we've only just begun with the drama in Dallas.
