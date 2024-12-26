CeeDee Lamb's injury could reveal Cowboys top offseason priority
The Dallas Cowboys are far from a complete team. While they boast star players who consistently garner All-Pro considerations at multiple key positions, they entered this season with few roster additions outside of the draft, neglecting the need for a more well-rounded squad.
This season has confirmed this theory, as injuries have plagued nearly every position group, exposing the Cowboys' lack of depth and star power across the board.
Dallas has numerous positions to address in the offseason. Their offensive line, linebackers, defensive backs, wide receivers, edge rushers, interior defensive line, and running backs all require improvements, whether through finding new starters or adding depth.
For the Cowboys to finally achieve postseason success, a comprehensive roster upgrade is essential.
Today, the Cowboys shut down CeeDee Lamb for the remainder of the season, adding to their extensive list of injuries.
This move could highlight the team's top priority for the offseason. As of now, run-stoppers, running backs, and defensive backs are likely targets for the early rounds of the draft. However, Lamb's injury might shift the Cowboys' focus to finding a strong wide receiver two to complement him.
The Cowboys have been a one-trick pony for the past two seasons, relying heavily on Lamb.
There is serious doubt about whether the team can find success in the passing game or on offense at all with Lamb sidelined.
If up-and-coming players like Jonathan Mingo, Jalen Brooks, and Ryan Flournoy fail to perform well, the Cowboys should certainly consider drafting a wide receiver two in the early rounds. Conversely, if these players excel, the team can prioritize other positions of need, such as running back, offensive line, defensive backs, or run-stuffers.
