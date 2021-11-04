CeeDee Injured in Cowboys Practice

Skip to main content
    November 4, 2021
    CeeDee Lamb Injured in Dallas Cowboys Practice; How Serious?

    Coach Mike McCarthy termed the Lamb injury a "sprained ankle,'' and at this early stage it does not yet seem a serious concern.
    FRISCO - Last Sunday night's 20-16 Dallas Cowboys win at the Vikings? Receiver CeeDee Lamb got through that outing just fine, even with his complaint that he was tackled on the sideline by Vikings safety Harrison Smith and then subjected to a dirty play.

    "He choked the f— out of me,'' Lamb complained via a video originally distributed by the Cowboys in which Lamb can be seen on the Dallas bench talking to teammates about Harrison Smith's grabbing Lamb around the neck.

    But on Wednesday afternoon, Lamb showed up on the Dallas injury report with an ankle problem that, as it turns out, was sustained during that day's workout here at The Star in Frisco.

    Coach Mike McCarthy termed the injury a "sprained ankle,'' and at this early stage it does not yet seem a serious concern.

    The Cowboys do have depth at the position, with the receivers room starring Pro Bowl pass-catcher Amari Cooper, emerging standout Ced Wilson and Michael Gallup, who is coming back from his calf injury and is now practicing.

    "We just want to see him get through a full week and then evaluate it,'' McCarthy said of Gallup. "I thought he had a really good week last week, so we'll just see how it goes. We're kind of up in the air on where he is."

    And for the moment, they are kind of up in the air on Lamb, the Cowboys' stellar wide receiver who frequently gets fined by the league for what amounts to an untucked jersey but who now might get some level of satisfaction as the NFL simply must fine Smith for his choke hold.

    More satisfying still for Lamb and the 6-1 Dak Prescott-led Cowboys as they prepare for Sunday's visit by the Broncos? Good health. And another win.

