CeeDee Lamb injury update: Dallas Cowboys star's shoulder still causing issues
Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb aggravated a nagging shoulder injury in the team's Week 13 win over the division-rival New York Giants on Thanksgiving Day.
As the team ramps up its preparations for a Week 14 showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football, the injury continues to linger.
Lamb is still feeling discomfort from the injury, which was originally a sprained AC joint suffered in Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons, and he will be limited in practice on Thursday.
MORE: CeeDee Lamb leads NFL in unexpected wide receiver stat
Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy shared the news when speaking to reporters.
This season, Lamb ranks second in the NFL in catches with 79, piling up 880 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He will look to add to that number against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14 on Monday Night Football.
Lamb is a major part of the Cowboys offense, so having him on the field is crucial to maximizing the team's chances at picking up a third straight win.
The Cowboys and Bengals face off on Monday, December 9, at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will also stream on Disney+ with a special Simpsons broadcast.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys vs. Bengals: 3 keys to victory for NFL Week 14 MNF
5 Cowboys pending free agents who have earned an extension
4 great players not named Ashton Jeanty Cowboys could target in 2025 NFL Draft
Where would the Cowboys pick in the NFL Draft after Week 13?