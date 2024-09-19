CeeDee Lamb updates ankle injury, confident in Cowboys' home success
A sigh of relief for Cowboys Nation as Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb assured reporters today that his ankle is feeling good.
He explained his absence from Wednesday's practice as a precautionary measure due to soreness.
"It was just a little sore yesterday, so I decided to take a day off," said Lamb who was a limited participant during Thursday's practice.
He expressed confidence in his ability to return to full practice soon and participate in the upcoming game against the Baltimore Ravens.
MORE: Mazi Smith injury update following Cowboys DT's early practice exit
Lamb's reassurance comes as a relief to Cowboys fans, who were concerned after the star receiver was listed on the injury report with an ankle issue.
When asked about the team's recent struggles at home, Lamb dismissed the notion of a concerning trend.
"We've lost two games at home in how many years?" he countered. "We'll be perfectly fine."
The Cowboys have indeed enjoyed a strong home record in recent years, making Lamb's confidence understandable. However, they will need to bounce back from a disappointing Week 2 loss to the New Orleans Saints if they want to maintain their home-field advantage.
With Lamb's health seemingly not a major concern, the Cowboys can focus on fine-tuning their game plan and regaining their winning ways at AT&T Stadium this Sunday.
