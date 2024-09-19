Cowboys Country

CeeDee Lamb updates ankle injury, confident in Cowboys' home success

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb assures fans his ankle is fine after missing practice, expressing confidence in the team's ability to maintain their home dominance despite a recent loss.

Ali Jawad

Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
A sigh of relief for Cowboys Nation as Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb assured reporters today that his ankle is feeling good.

He explained his absence from Wednesday's practice as a precautionary measure due to soreness.

"It was just a little sore yesterday, so I decided to take a day off," said Lamb who was a limited participant during Thursday's practice.

He expressed confidence in his ability to return to full practice soon and participate in the upcoming game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Lamb's reassurance comes as a relief to Cowboys fans, who were concerned after the star receiver was listed on the injury report with an ankle issue.

When asked about the team's recent struggles at home, Lamb dismissed the notion of a concerning trend.

CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
Jan 14, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) takes the field against the Green Bay Packers for the 2024 NFC wild card game at AT&T Stadium. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

"We've lost two games at home in how many years?" he countered. "We'll be perfectly fine."

The Cowboys have indeed enjoyed a strong home record in recent years, making Lamb's confidence understandable. However, they will need to bounce back from a disappointing Week 2 loss to the New Orleans Saints if they want to maintain their home-field advantage.

With Lamb's health seemingly not a major concern, the Cowboys can focus on fine-tuning their game plan and regaining their winning ways at AT&T Stadium this Sunday.

Ali Jawad

ALI JAWAD

