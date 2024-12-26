CeeDee Lamb gets injury update on shoulder & it's a wrap for the season
It's officially a wrap on the 2024 NFL season for CeeDee Lamb.
The Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver has been dealing with a shoulder injury throughout the season and it has finally progressed to a point where it is time for the team to shut him down.
Dallas has been mathematically eliminated from the postseason, so there is no reason for Lamb to risk further injury.
MORE: Cowboys vs. Eagles, NFL Week 17: betting odds & preview
"Additional examinations and scans this week on CeeDee Lamb’s shoulder have determined that his injury has now progressed to a point that he will be listed as "Out" for the remaining two games of the season," the Cowboys said in a statement.
Lamb ends his season sitting third in the league in receiving yards with 1,194 yards and six touchdowns on 101 receptions.
The Cowboys return to action on Sunday afternoon against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Cowboys and Eagles are set to kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX. The game will be called by Joe Davis and Greg Olsen, with Pam Oliver reporting from the sideline.
