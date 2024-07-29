CeeDee Lamb is Madden NFL 25's third highest-rated receiver
CeeDee Lamb has earned the respect of the Madden NFL 25 creators, securing his place as the game's third highest-rated receiver with an impressive overall rating of 96.
Just a year ago, Lamb was rated 90 overall in Madden NFL 24. His All-Pro season in 2023 significantly boosted his rating by six points, bringing him to an impressive 96 overall. He now ranks behind only Justin Jefferson (98) and Tyreek Hill (99) in the game's receiver ratings.
Here is a look at the top 10 receivers in the game.
This accolade reflects Lamb's explosive playmaking ability and growing dominance on the field, showing his status as one of the elite wide receivers in the NFL.
Lamb shows no signs of slowing down, and while it might be challenging to replicate his stellar numbers from last season, getting close to them wouldn't be surprising.
If he maintains his high level of play, Lamb could very well join the exclusive list of players who have received a 99 overall rating in Madden NFL.
