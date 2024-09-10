CeeDee Lamb never had interest in playing without Dak Prescott
CeeDee Lamb never wanted to leave the Dallas Cowboys but even more importantly, he never wanted to be without Dak Prescott.
Throughout the offseason, both Lamb and Prescott went through high-profile contract negotiations but in the end, were extended by Dallas. While the future of the offense might have been a hot topic of debate, Lamb and Prescott were confident the entire time they would remain teammates.
MORE: Jerry Jones has every right to have Super Bowl dreams with Cowboys' latest contracts
Lamb dove into this recently on ‘Up & Adams’ with Kay Adams, saying he and Prescott stayed in contact throughout the offseason. Lamb said the future of his quarterback was definitely a factor in his decision to stick around.
Lamb discussed the rapport the two star players have, saying he didn’t want to start over with another signal-caller. He also had no interest in a quarterback carousel, which is something any fan who lived through the purgatory between Troy Aikman and Tony Romo can agree with.
Knowing this, Lamb must have felt confident that the front office was set to pay Prescott since his deal was done after the wideouts.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
SWAG: Dallas Cowboys uniform schedule unveiled for 2024 NFL season
Fantasy Football: Cowboys players who could make or break your team
Repeat? Latest NFC East title odds for 2024 NFL season may surprise you
Cowgirls: Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie