CeeDee Lamb never had interest in playing without Dak Prescott

While some thought it was up for debate, CeeDee Lamb never saw Dak Prescott leaving the Cowboys.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates with Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88)
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates with Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
CeeDee Lamb never wanted to leave the Dallas Cowboys but even more importantly, he never wanted to be without Dak Prescott.

Throughout the offseason, both Lamb and Prescott went through high-profile contract negotiations but in the end, were extended by Dallas. While the future of the offense might have been a hot topic of debate, Lamb and Prescott were confident the entire time they would remain teammates.

Lamb dove into this recently on ‘Up & Adams’ with Kay Adams, saying he and Prescott stayed in contact throughout the offseason. Lamb said the future of his quarterback was definitely a factor in his decision to stick around.

Lamb discussed the rapport the two star players have, saying he didn’t want to start over with another signal-caller. He also had no interest in a quarterback carousel, which is something any fan who lived through the purgatory between Troy Aikman and Tony Romo can agree with.

Knowing this, Lamb must have felt confident that the front office was set to pay Prescott since his deal was done after the wideouts.

