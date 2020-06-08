CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Cowboy Maven+
News
Podcasts

CeeDee Lamb NFL Goal? 'Hall of Fame,' Says Cowboys Rookie

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - “The 88 Club” has a new member in CeeDee Lamb, as CowboysSI.com was first to report on the Thursday following the NFL Draft. Shortly thereafter, Lamb received an official welcome to “The 88 Club” by one of the greatest to play the game. ... and talk of a Hall-of-Fame future.

And now we know Lamb himself is willing to talk the same way.

“Be a Hall of Famer,” Lamb replied to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram when asked about his career goals. “Have as much of an impact or more that Michael (Irvin) had on the game and on 'America’s Team.' I want to be on a team that makes unbelievable memories together. I feel like that is what we are going to do here.”

“I can’t wait.”

Lamb is obviously buying what Irvin is selling.

"He will be balling,” Irvin said. “Sooner or later, if CeeDee does what he do. He'll be there, too (in Canton). Drew should be there, too. They did him wrong. And we're working on that. ... That's the calling card when you come into ‘The 88 Club.’ And CeeDee Lamb, step up son, you're in ‘The 88 Club.”

Irvin again stressed his level of affection for the NFL Draft first-round received from Oklahoma.

”I ain't talking about ‘I like this kid,' - I love this kid,” said Irvin, who followed up Bryant's support of Lamb entering ‘The 88 Club.”

“I usually call all the young wide receivers but before I could do that, CeeDee Lamb called me. ... In order to get this number you must be what we call a ‘true bred‘ - that means born, bleed and bred right here with the Dallas Cowboys,” Dallas' legendary Michael Irvin said on a call-in to ESPN. “Drew Pearson was that. Michael Irvin was that. Dez Bryant was that and now CeeDee Lamb is that.''

Lamb thinks he is something else - not only ready to walk through that entrance into "The 88 Club'' but also, someday, that other club.

“Another playmaker, another dominant performer, another guy who loves to win,” he said in describing himself. “That is what I feel I bring to the table. I can’t wait to get to Dallas to show everybody what the Cowboys are bringing to the table.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tank Lawrence Admits His 2019 Cowboys Got 'Distracted & Divided'

Tank Lawrence Admits His 2019 Dallas Cowboys Got 'Distracted & Divided' - And Promises Change

Mike Fisher

1st & 10: Jerry Jones Will Fall On Right Side Of History; Cowboys Notebook

Dallas Cowboys 1st & 10: We've Got The Scoop On The Virtual Team Meeting on Social Injustice, Where ‘Legacies Can Be Defined’ - Plus Top 10 Cowboys Stories of The Week, Including A Jerry Jones Prediction

Mike Fisher

Scoop: Inside The Cowboys Private Team Meeting on Injustice - 'Define Your Legacy'

The Scoop On The Dallas Cowboys Private Team Meeting on Social Injustice, And The Message: 'Define Your Legacy'

Mike Fisher

Whitt's End: Give Me Dak Over Drew Brees; Cowboys End Sound of Silence

Whitt's End: Give Me Cowboys Dak Prescott Over Drew Brees; The Joneses' End Sound of Silence In Our DFW Sports Notebook

Richie Whitt

by

KTMOZE

The Dallas Cowboys End Silence With Statement: ‘Racism & Hatred Must Stop’

The Dallas Cowboys End Silence With Statement: ‘Racism & Hatred Must Stop’

Richie Whitt

by

Cowboys 4ever

DFW Death of A Youth Sports Prodigy - And The Murder of A Broken Heart

A Best Day. A Worst Nightmare. The Baffling Death Of A Young Star DFW Athlete - And The Follow-Up Death of A Broken Heart

Richie Whitt

'Anxious' Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Addresses Death of 'Idol' Brother Jace

As Part of His Announcement Of $1 Million To Fight Racism, 'Anxious' Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Addresses Death Of His 'Idol' Brother Jace

Mike Fisher

by

Cowboys 4ever

Former Cowboys Star Travis Frederick Next Goal? Bigger than Sports

Former Cowboys Star Travis Frederick Has A Goal That is Bigger than Sports - And He Wants to feed 10,000 More Kids

BriAmaranthus

Cowboys Gain $7M in Cap Space As Frederick Retirement Official

Just In: The Dallas Cowboys Gain $7 Million in Cap Space As Travis Frederick's Post-June 1 Retirement Goes Official

Mike Fisher

NFL Says Dallas Cowboys Coaches Allowed Back Into The Star On Friday

NFL Issues New Guidelines: The Dallas Cowboys Coaches Are Allowed Back Into The Star On Friday

Mike Fisher