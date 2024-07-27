This is why the Dallas Cowboys need to extend CeeDee Lamb
If the eye test isn't enough to showcase the dominance of three-time Pro Bowler CeeDee Lamb, here are four stats that highlight how impressive he truly is.
Out of all Cowboys wide receivers in their first four seasons, CeeDee Lamb ranks first in:
- Receiving%
- Receptions
- Yards
- Touchdowns
This would be impressive for any franchise, but the Cowboys boast a rich history of elite receivers, including Hall of Famers like Drew Pearson, Michael Irvin, Bob Hayes, and Terrell Owens, as well as stars like Dez Bryant, Miles Austin, and Tony Hill.
Among these legends, CeeDee Lamb stands out, making it clear why the Cowboys need to re-sign their future Hall of Famer as soon as possible.
Lamb is already 8th in franchise history for receiving yards, and I believe I speak for the majority of Cowboys fans when I say we'd love to see him continue to climb that list.
