CeeDee Lamb officially signs contract extension; All smiles in photo
CeeDee Lamb has officially put ink to paper.
The Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver signed his four-year, $136 million contract extension on Monday afternoon that makes him the second highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.
The includes $100 million in guaranteed money, including a $38 million signing bonus, the most ever for a wide receiver.
MORE: Cowboys fans rejoice over CeeDee Lamb deal: Best reactions
After signing his new deal, Lamb was understandably all smiles.
Lamb will now rejoin the team and turn his attention towards preparing for the season opener against the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
It will be interesting to see if Lamb comes out firing on all cylinders and picks up where he left off a year ago.
Last season, Lamb had the best year of his professional career. He led the NFL in receptions with 135 while racking up 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. Lamb, who added two rushing touchdowns, earned first-team All-Pro honors and was named to the third Pro Bowl of his career.
Dallas will kick off its 2024 campaign on Sunday, September 8, on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Tom Brady will be making his broadcasting debut for the game on FOX.
