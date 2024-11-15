CeeDee Lamb has positive message for Dallas Cowboys offense
The Dallas Cowboys' Week 10 clash with the Philadelphia Eagles was a dumpster for the offense, with Brandon Aubrey's two field goals the only points scored in the 34-6 blowout loss.
The team will continue to be without star quarterback Dak Prescott for the remainder of the season, so there is no telling how the team can bounce back.
One player, however, is ready to step up and says he is responsible for uplifting the offense, including Cooper Rush.
Cowboys vs Texans Week 11 Thursday injury report lists 1/3 of active roster
"The work is going to get done," Lamb said, per DallasCowboys.com. "And, with me, I take full responsibility in getting in sync with him. We're going to ride this thing out through the rest of the season, so I have the most confidence in him. I don't care what happened last week, and last week is last week.
"So with that being said, we've got a game to win."
Dallas has another difficult outing against the Texans on Monday Night Football, so they will need any help they can get to have a strong showing.
This season, Lamb has hauled in 59 catches for 681 yards and four touchdowns.
