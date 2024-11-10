CeeDee Lamb's chance for go-ahead touchdown hindered by AT&T stadiums worst enemy
Facing a 7-3 deficit late in the second quarter against the Eagles, Dallas Cowboys' quarterback Cooper Rush delivered a perfect pass to a wide-open CeeDee Lamb in the end zone, for what would have been a go ahead touchdown.
MORE: Jalen Hurts enacts Super Bowl performance vs. Cowboys
Instead, all Lamb caught was the sun's harsh glare directly in the All-Pro' eyes which impaired his vision, forcing him to lose sight of the ball as it soared behind him.
This isn't the first time the sun has played a significant role in Cowboys games. The stadium's unique orientation, coupled with the Texas sun, has led to numerous instances where players have been visibly affected by the blinding light.
This issue also emerged this season back in Week 7 against the Detroit Lions. A large window on one side of the end zone created intense sunlight, affecting gameplay and player visibility.
The recurring nature of these sun-related incidents raises questions about why Cowboys owner Jerry Jones does not take action on the issue while the players suffer the consequences.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Cowboys freefall continues
4 takeaways from Cowboys' dreadful loss to the Falcons
3 winners & 5 losers from Cowboys loss to Falcons in Week 9
Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Falcons Week 9
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Week 9: Dallas Cowboys near top 10