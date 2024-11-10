Cowboys Country

CeeDee Lamb's chance for go-ahead touchdown hindered by AT&T stadiums worst enemy

Another sun-staring moment costs the Cowboys six points as CeeDee Lamb nearly scored a go-ahead touchdown against the Eagles.

Ali Jawad

Facing a 7-3 deficit late in the second quarter against the Eagles, Dallas Cowboys' quarterback Cooper Rush delivered a perfect pass to a wide-open CeeDee Lamb in the end zone, for what would have been a go ahead touchdown.

Instead, all Lamb caught was the sun's harsh glare directly in the All-Pro' eyes which impaired his vision, forcing him to lose sight of the ball as it soared behind him.

This isn't the first time the sun has played a significant role in Cowboys games. The stadium's unique orientation, coupled with the Texas sun, has led to numerous instances where players have been visibly affected by the blinding light.

This issue also emerged this season back in Week 7 against the Detroit Lions. A large window on one side of the end zone created intense sunlight, affecting gameplay and player visibility.

The recurring nature of these sun-related incidents raises questions about why Cowboys owner Jerry Jones does not take action on the issue while the players suffer the consequences.

Ali Jawad
