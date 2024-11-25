CeeDee Lamb sends shout out to Austin Seibert for missed extra point
The Dallas Cowboys pulled off an improbable win on Sunday, shocking the Washington Commanders.
It appeared the game was a shootout, with a final score of 34-26, but that wasn’t the case. Both defenses held their own for roughly 50 minutes, then the floodgates were opened.
Dallas outscored Washington 24-17 in a wild fourth quarter. Each team had its share of explosive moments down the stretch, but ultimately, a routine kick decided the game.
Austin Seibert lined up for an extra-point attempt following an 86-yard touchdown from Terry McLaurin. He missed the kick, which was the deciding factor. Afterward, CeeDee Lamb sent a shout out to his former teammate, thanking him for giving Dallas a win.
Seibert, who missed an earlier PAT, attempted an onside kick afterward which was returned for a touchdown by Juanyeh Thomas.
That was the second kick return TD for Dallas, with KaVontae Turpin taking it in from 99 yards.
