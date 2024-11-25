Cowboys Country

CeeDee Lamb sends shout out to Austin Seibert for missed extra point

The Dallas Cowboys won on Sunday thanks to a missed extra point from Austin Seibert, which CeeDee Lamb was thankful for.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys pulled off an improbable win on Sunday, shocking the Washington Commanders.

It appeared the game was a shootout, with a final score of 34-26, but that wasn’t the case. Both defenses held their own for roughly 50 minutes, then the floodgates were opened.

MORE: Cowboys' Micah Parsons slams draft tanking with fiery post-game message

Dallas outscored Washington 24-17 in a wild fourth quarter. Each team had its share of explosive moments down the stretch, but ultimately, a routine kick decided the game.

Austin Seibert lined up for an extra-point attempt following an 86-yard touchdown from Terry McLaurin. He missed the kick, which was the deciding factor. Afterward, CeeDee Lamb sent a shout out to his former teammate, thanking him for giving Dallas a win.

Seibert, who missed an earlier PAT, attempted an onside kick afterward which was returned for a touchdown by Juanyeh Thomas.

Cowboys Commanders
Washington Commanders place kicker Austin Seibert / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

That was the second kick return TD for Dallas, with KaVontae Turpin taking it in from 99 yards.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

5 winners & 2 losers in Cowboys' Week 12 shocker against Commanders

4 takeaways from Cowboys' heart-stopping win vs. Commanders

Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Commanders Week 12

CBS Sports pitches one hilarious idea involving Cowboys and Daniel Jones

Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Arizona State grad

Home/News