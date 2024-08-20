No need to hesitate: draft CeeDee Lamb in Fantasy Football says ESPN analyst
The Athletic's Dianna Russini has some advice for fantasy football drafters: don't be afraid to pull the trigger on Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb, even with the contract situation looming.
"Maybe you're a little hesitant - not necessarily worried that he'll sit out the season, but perhaps that the holdout will linger long enough that he won't be CeeDee Lamb when the season begins," Russini acknowledged.
However, she's heard from reliable sources that Lamb's deal in Dallas will be finalized soon. This means he'll be ready to go when the season starts.
MORE: CeeDee Lamb contract talks with Cowboys have one major holdup
"I've heard from two different league sources that Lamb's deal in Dallas is getting done soon, in plenty of time for him to be on the field and fully up to speed when the Cowboys take their first snap of the regular season in Cleveland," Russini shared.
So, if you're eyeing Lamb in your draft, don't let the contract talks scare you away. According to Russini, there's no reason to hesitate.
"Well, I'm here to tell you, if Lamb is your guy, don't hesitate to draft him," Russini said.
