Ridiculous CeeDee Lamb trade proposal with Steelers by FanDuel
CeeDee Lamb's training camp holdout has some people's imaginations running wild.
The Dallas Cowboys kicked off training camp without the star wide receiver, but there have been discussions between the team and Lamb's camp. Whether a deal gets done anytime soon, however, remains to be seen.
The uncertainty has led to some wacky speculation and fan-fiction, including a ridiculous trade proposal from FanDuel.
FanDuel shared a proposed trade between the Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers that is centered around Lamb, with the caption, "Who says no?"
Um. If there is anyone with a brain on the Cowboys side, that's who.
Trading a top three wide receiver in the league for two first-round picks and a potential starter at quarterback? No thanks. That's not going to move the needle.
The Cowboys also have no urgency to trade Lamb, because they can use the franchise tag in the offseason. While it's fun to discuss potential trades, at least make them realistic.
This is just further proof that the season can't get here soon enough.
--Enjoy More Cowboys News from Cowboys on SI--
Send Help: Ranking Dallas' weapons without CeeDee Lamb entering camp
Football Fun: Best Cowboys-themed fantasy football team names for 2024
Oh, Jerry: Jerry Jones inexplicably compares himself to Patrick Mahomes
Highlight Reel: Jalen Tolbert makes ‘Play of the Day’ on Day 1 of training camp
Cowgirls: Meet Kelcey Wetterberg: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader
Cowgirls: Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc