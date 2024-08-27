CeeDee Lamb sends video message to Cowboys fans after return to team
On Monday, the Dallas Cowboys finally put an end to the CeeDee Lamb drama. After months of trying to pinch pennies, they signed their All-Pro wideout to a four-year deal worth $136 million.
Lamb will get $100 million guaranteed and has the highest bonus ever for a receiver at $38 million.
One day after agreeing to the deal, he’s back at team headquarters and couldn’t be happier. He even took the time to let fans know he’s ready to see them all “go nuts” this season — whether home or away.
MORE: CeeDee Lamb officially signs contract extension; All smiles in photo
Lamb set the franchise record in 2023 with 135 receptions for 1,749 yards with 12 touchdowns. He also led the league with his reception total.
MORE: Cowboys secure a draft pick in exchange for player they were cutting
His new deal has him slightly lower than Justin Jefferson, making his the second-highest paid non-quarterback in the NFL.
Dallas can now turn its attention to Dak Prescott, who is entering the final year of his extension.
