Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    CeeDee Lamb: Vikings 'Choked the F--- Out of Me,' Claims Cowboys WR

    In a video originally distributed by the Cowboys, Harrison Smith - Minnesota's physical safety - while attempting to finish a tackle appears to choke CeeDee Lamb.
    Author:

    FRISCO - It is a play that, given all the notable plays that occurred in Sunday night’s notable 20-16 Dallas Cowboys win at the Vikings, sort of traveled under the radar.

    But social media being what it is, Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb complaint that he was tackled on the sideline by Vikings safety Harrison Smith and they subjected to a dirty play is now garnering the attention it just might deserve.

    First, the live-action play as we all saw it …

    But then, in a video originally distributed by the Cowboys, Smith - Minnesota's physical safety - while attempting to finish a tackle appears to choke Lamb.

    No image description

    E7B06D66-A0F6-4E6A-843E-83471D14A87C
    Play

    CeeDee Lamb: He 'Choked the F--- Out of Me’

    In a video originally distributed by the Cowboys, Harrison Smith - Minnesota's physical safety - while attempting to finish a tackle appears to choke CeeDee Lamb.

    10 seconds ago
    36420135-C411-4A8A-8431-4C85479BCA2D
    Play

    Cowboys Christmas At The Star

    The Dallas Cowboys will host the fifth annual Christmas at The Star in Frisco from Nov. 19 - Dec. 24.

    3 hours ago
    dak kellen blue
    Play

    ‘Different Dak’: Prescott Still on Cowboys New Injury Report

    Kellen Moore got to experience a different side of Dak.

    7 hours ago

    After that, Lamb can be seen on the Dallas bench talking to teammates about the dirty play.

    "He choked the f— out of me,'' Lamb complained.

    Smith was not flagged on the play, and the TV broadcast made no mention of it. In defense of both, the refs and the TV producer cannot see everything.

    But that does not mean it didn't happen.

    One angle of the dirty play does make it look like a particularly uncomfortable situation for Lamb, and the smart money says the Cowboys have sent this play into the NFL office for review.

    And what will come of it? Lamb, the Cowboys' stellar wide receiver who frequently gets fined by the league for what amounts to an untucked jersey, will get some level of satisfaction as the NFL simply must fine Smith for his choke hold.

    Of course, as the 6-1 Cowboys prepare for Sunday's visit by the Broncos, the ultimate reward isn't about fines or retribution. 

    It's about "scoreboard.''

    The Vikings "choked.'' The Cowboys won.

    Follow FishSports on Twitter

    Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

    Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

    E7B06D66-A0F6-4E6A-843E-83471D14A87C
    News

    CeeDee Lamb: He 'Choked the F--- Out of Me’

    10 seconds ago
    36420135-C411-4A8A-8431-4C85479BCA2D
    News

    Cowboys Christmas At The Star

    3 hours ago
    dak kellen blue
    News

    ‘Different Dak’: Prescott Still on Cowboys New Injury Report

    7 hours ago
    cowboys roger red
    News

    LOOK: Why 'Red, White & Blue' Stripes Are Back on Cowboys Helmets

    7 hours ago
    Cowboys - Micah Vkings
    News

    Parsons' Precursor: Cowboys' Rookie Wins NFC Award

    7 hours ago
    Dalton Schultz
    News

    Cowboys LISTEN: Is 2018 Draft Class a Success?

    8 hours ago
    mccarthy tyron
    News

    Cowboys Reveal Plan: Injured Tyron Smith Sitting vs. Broncos?

    11 hours ago
    NFL-Aaron-Rodgers-Green-Bay-Packers-Dak-Prescott-Dallas-Cowboys
    News

    Packers QB Rodgers OUT with COVID

    12 hours ago