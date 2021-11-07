Skip to main content
    November 7, 2021
    Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb Getting Choked by Harrison Smith? No Vikings Fine, Rules NFL

    In a video originally distributed by the Cowboys, Harrison Smith - Minnesota's physical safety - while attempting to finish a tackle appears to choke CeeDee Lamb. But what does the NFL say?
    FRISCO - It is a play that, given all the notable plays that occurred in Sunday night’s notable 20-16 Dallas Cowboys win at the Vikings, sort of traveled under the radar.

    But social media being what it is, Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb complaint that he was tackled on the sideline by Vikings safety Harrison Smith and they subjected to a dirty play is now garnering the attention it just might deserve.

    First, the live-action play as we all saw it …

    But then, in a video originally distributed by the Cowboys, Smith - Minnesota's physical safety - while attempting to finish a tackle appears to choke Lamb.

    CeeDee Lamb Choked by Vikings? No Fine, Rules NFL

    In a video originally distributed by the Cowboys, Harrison Smith - Minnesota's physical safety - while attempting to finish a tackle appears to choke CeeDee Lamb. But what does the NFL say?

    Cowboys Make 3 Roster Moves, Shift TE Jarwin

    The Cowboys move Blake Jarwin and also promote defensive tackle Justin Hamilton and activate linebacker Francis Bernard from IR.

    Calvin Ridley & Michael Thomas No Longer Cowboys Concerns

    Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort

    After that, Lamb can be seen on the Dallas bench talking to teammates about the dirty play.

    "He choked the f— out of me,'' Lamb complained.

    Lamb appears to have a case. But … Smith was not flagged on the play, and the TV broadcast made no mention of it. In defense of both, the refs and the TV producer cannot see everything.

    And on Saturday the BFL essentially ruled that it didn't happen, opting to not fine Smith, with an explanation, via NFL Network, that “Multiple league officials reviewed the play and it appeared Smith's thumb accidentally was caught in Lamb's chinstrap.”

    Oh. A thumb. And a chinstrap.

    One angle of the dirty play does make it look like a particularly uncomfortable situation for Lamb, and we know the Cowboys sent this play into the NFL office for review.

    Lamb, the Cowboys' stellar wide receiver who frequently gets fined by the league for what amounts to an untucked jersey, will get no satisfaction as the NFL simply declines to punish Smith for his choke hold.

    Of course, as the 6-1 Cowboys prepare for Sunday's visit by the Broncos, the ultimate reward isn't about fines or retribution. 

    It's about "scoreboard.''

    The Vikings "choked.'' The Cowboys won. And now the NFL has choked as well.

