CeeDee Lamb voices support for Dak Prescott amid contract speculation
Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver, CeeDee Lamb, addressed the media following the teams first practice back at the Star in Frisco, and a key topic of discussion was the ongoing contract negotiations with quarterback Dak Prescott.
Lamb expressed confidence in the Cowboys' front office resolving the matter, stating, “You look at our numbers together, they’re at the top of the charts. I have no doubt that they’re gonna get a deal done.”
MORE: 4 players Cowboy should attempt to claim on waivers
The wide receiver's comments reflect a strong desire within the team to keep Prescott in Dallas. Lamb emphasized this sentiment by adding, “We all know that I want Dak here. Jerry [Jones] wants Dak here too, so let’s just get this under control and kill the speculation.”
Lamb's remarks come at a time when speculation about Prescott's future with the Cowboys has intensified. Despite being in the final year of his contract, no extension has been finalized, leading to concerns amongst fans and analysts.
However, Lamb's perspective offers reassurance. By highlighting his and Prescott's on-field success and Jerry Jones' intentions, he paints a picture of optimism, suggesting an agreement is imminent.
It's evident that Lamb values Prescott's presence both as a teammate and a quarterback. His public support underscores the importance of Prescott's leadership within the Cowboys organization and the team's desire for stability at the quarterback position.
As the regular season approaches, the hope is that Lamb's confidence proves justified, and that Prescott's contract situation is resolved, allowing the team to focus on the upcoming regular season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
OFFICIAL: Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster set for 2024 NFL season
Ink to Paper: CeeDee Lamb officially signs contract extension
Fans Rejoice: Best Cowboys fan reaction to CeeDee Lamb deal
Hater Alert: NFL Network host ethers Cowboys franchise over recent success
Cowgirls: Meet Charly Barby: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie