Charlotte Jones gives CeeDee Lamb warm welcome back to Cowboys
CeeDee Lamb has officially rejoined the Dallas Cowboys.
On Tuesday, as the team was making its cuts to the final 53-man roster for the 2024 season, the star wide receiver arrived at the team's facilities to put pen to paper and ink his four-year, $136 million contract extension.
Lamb's new deal includes $100 million in guarantees and a historic $38 million signing bonus, the most ever for a NFL wide receiver.
MORE: CeeDee Lamb sends video message to Cowboys fans after return to team
Everyone is excited for Lamb to rejoin his team and reunite with his teammates in the locker room, but there was someone else happy to see the All-Pro back in the building.
While making his way through the facility, Lamb was intercepted by Cowboys' executive vice president and chief brand officer Charlotte Jones.
Jones welcomed Lamb with a giant hug and the two posed for a photo captioned, "Look who is home!"
It's safe to say that everyone is happy to have CeeDee back, and for good reason.
Last season, Lamb had the best year of his professional career. He led the NFL in receptions with 135 while racking up 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. Lamb, who added two rushing touchdowns, earned first-team All-Pro honors and was named to the third Pro Bowl of his career.
Now, we turn our attention to the 2024 NFL season.
Dallas will kick off its 2024 campaign on Sunday, September 8, on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Tom Brady will be making his broadcasting debut for the game on FOX.
