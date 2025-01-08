Bears fans rejoice Cowboys, Jerry Jones blocking Mike McCarthy interview
The Chicago Bears' pursuit of Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has been halted. The Cowboys have denied the Bears' request to interview McCarthy for their vacant head coaching position.
It's safe to say that Bears fans are breathing a collective sigh of relief after the Cowboys denied their request to interview their former rival coach.
This decision by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has already been met with a wave of celebration among Bears fans thanking the long time owner on social media.
Many fans have even expressed their relief and amusement at the Cowboys' refusal, with some even acknowledging Jones for sparing their team from what they perceive as a less-than-ideal coaching candidate.
The Cowboys' decision to deny the Bears' request remains shrouded in mystery. However, speculation suggests they are reluctant to lose McCarthy, whose recent 7-10 season marked their first losing campaign since his arrival in 2020, despite three consecutive winning seasons prior.
McCarthy's five year contract that he signed back in 2020, will officially expire on January 14th which will then allow the head coach to interview anywhere he wants.
The denial of their interview request allows the team to continue their search for a head coach who can elevate the franchise to the next level and bring sustained success back to the Windy City.
The rejection from the Cowboys has likely removed a significant distraction from the Bears' coaching search, allowing them to focus on identifying and pursuing candidates who are a strong fit for their long-term vision.
The prospect of McCarthy, given his recent struggles in Dallas, would have likely been met with significant skepticism, if not outright disdain, from many Bears fans. These fans are likely hoping for a fresh face at the helm, with names like Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury frequently mentioned as potential candidates.
Bears fans for now can breathe a sigh of relief as the team continues its search for a new head coach. It remains uncertain who will be the leading candidate following this unexpected turn of events.
As for Cowboys fans only time will tell what Jones decides to do with his coach.
