Cleveland Browns anticipate tough matchup against Mike Zimmer's D
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is anticipating a tough challenge from the Dallas Cowboys' defense in their Week 1 matchup, despite the lack of clear insights from the preseason.
Stefanski, who is well acquainted with new Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer from their shared time in Minnesota, acknowledged Zimmer's strengths as a coach.
"Preseason obviously is not a great indication for any team in terms of the scheme," Stefanski stated. "Coach Zim, obviously I know really well, is an outstanding football coach so we know that we'll have our work cut out for us."
Beyond the tactical challenge that Zimmer's scheme presents, Stefanski also highlighted the talent that the Cowboys have on defense.
"Personnel wise they have a bunch of really, really good players from the d-line back through the secondary," he acknowledged.
The Browns will be without star running back Nick Chubb, who is on the Physically Unable to Perform list, which will require him to miss the first four games of the season and making Sunday's matchup even more challenging for the Cleveland offense.
With both teams looking to start their season with a win, the clash between the Browns offense and the Cowboys defense, orchestrated by two experienced coaches and talent on both ends is shaping up to be a key storyline in Week 1.
