Coach Dan Quinn Replacements: George Edwards, Vic Fangio Top Coordinator Candidates

"Edwards,'' one source says, "is the smartest, toughest teacher in the building.''

FRISCO - Dan Quinn got the top job as the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator a year ago, and the team was also able to retain George Edwards - who applied for the same job - to work under him as a senior assistant who has been coaching linebackers.

Next year, Dallas' defense might be Edwards'.

An NFL source tells CowboysSI.com that should Quinn leave after this season - he's now fielding interview requests for virtually every NFL opening and is being "zeroed in on'' by the Denver Broncos - there is support inside The Star for the elevation of Edwards.

Other possibilities will exist, including the elevation of staffer Joe Whitt Jr. (though he could go with Quinn), fired Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer (with deep Jones family ties), fired Broncos coach Vic Fangio and others. (Why not fired Dolphins coach Brian Flores on this list? Most think he'll join Quinn in getting a new top job.)

But Edwards?

No image description

Edwards has experience as a coordinator, most famously in Minnesota, where he oversaw the defense for Zimmer. Edwards has grown close to head coach Mike McCarthy and is instrumental in helping Quinn oversee a Dallas defense that has experienced a great turnaround in the year, with its 12-5 record and playoff berth. Edwards is also a key teacher for star rookie Micah Parsons, who will win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, and get Defensive Player of the Year votes as well.

Assuming Quinn departs, he will be missed. But the Cowboys are already preparing for that, hoping to not miss a beat.

